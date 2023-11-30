Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $122,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 246,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 0.6% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,243,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Middleby by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,001,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $126.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average of $135.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.