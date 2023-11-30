Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $126,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CACI International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CACI stock opened at $317.10 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.09.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

