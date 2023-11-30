Geode Capital Management LLC Has $124.64 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $124,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 628,612 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,917,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,358,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

MASI stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

