Geode Capital Management LLC Has $135.49 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 976,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $135,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $160.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day moving average is $145.31. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $163.97.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

