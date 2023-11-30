Geode Capital Management LLC Has $135.68 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,082,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $135,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 175.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 403,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,417,000 after buying an additional 256,977 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Shares of CHKP opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

