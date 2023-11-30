Geode Capital Management LLC Has $136.17 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $136,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $57.13.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

