Geode Capital Management LLC Has $137.09 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,275,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,854 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $137,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,920,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 746.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,693 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

