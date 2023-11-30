Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $123,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $8,104,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,179,000 after purchasing an additional 508,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

