Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,018 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $139,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lear by 1.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Argus boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

