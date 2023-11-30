Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 713,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,520 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $130,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

