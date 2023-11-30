Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 748,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $123,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1 %

CLH stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

