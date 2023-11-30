Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,671 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $134,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,573,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 445,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.