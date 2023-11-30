Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,024 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $140,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $383.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.20. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.02 and a 1-year high of $443.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

