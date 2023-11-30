Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.41. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $37.00.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
