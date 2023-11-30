Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.41. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

