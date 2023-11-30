Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

GNL has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

GNL stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.08%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

