GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $37.44 Average PT from Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts predict that GSK will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GSK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GSK by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after acquiring an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GSK by 2.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

