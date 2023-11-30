Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 8,973 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

HIG opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

