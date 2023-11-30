Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,468 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $175.47 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,680 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

