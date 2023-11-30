Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 71,627 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $46,886,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KNF stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Knife River

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.