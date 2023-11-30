Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,663 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.65 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

