Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 480,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 383,796 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 62,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period.

PCK opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

