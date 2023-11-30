Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 15,118 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

