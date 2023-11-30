Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,563 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $31,168.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,377,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,141,450.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 527,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,362.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

