Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 8,534 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STM. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 121,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of STM stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

