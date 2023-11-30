Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $91.47 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

