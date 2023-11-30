Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after buying an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

