Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 110.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,485,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,472,000 after purchasing an additional 265,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 75.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

