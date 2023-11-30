Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,373 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

