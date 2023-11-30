Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $180.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $181.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

