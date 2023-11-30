Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,993,000 after buying an additional 292,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,333,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,411,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

View Our Latest Report on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.