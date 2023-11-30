Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CF Industries by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

CF Industries stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

