Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

