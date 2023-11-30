Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

