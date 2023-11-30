Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 217.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,733,000 after acquiring an additional 166,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Fortive by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 561,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 11,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

