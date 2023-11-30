Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,753 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Up 9.4 %

NYSE:GM opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

