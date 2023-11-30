Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

