Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 487,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 74,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 113,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HYI stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $13.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

