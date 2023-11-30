Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,293 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.