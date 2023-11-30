Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,293 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

