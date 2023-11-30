Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 6,909 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

