Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $159.93 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

