Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 13.6% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2,358.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,654,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.11. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

