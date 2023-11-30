Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 94,511 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after buying an additional 6,958,016 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,082,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,412.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,315,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after buying an additional 2,161,938 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $20,587,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,877,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

