Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NWL. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

