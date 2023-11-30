Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,893 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after buying an additional 587,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after buying an additional 423,764 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 17.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after buying an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $131.21 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

