Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,214 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 42.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.