Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 451 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,664 shares of company stock valued at $707,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

