Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 49,845 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,845 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,987,000 after acquiring an additional 393,936 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 279,252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 168,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VFC

V.F. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.