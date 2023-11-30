Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,482 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,519,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

View Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.