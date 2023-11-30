Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,583 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after acquiring an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,693,000 after acquiring an additional 254,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after acquiring an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

